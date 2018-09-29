Karnataka: Bhavantara Yojana for tomato, onion

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The state government agreed to implement Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (Bhavantara Yojana) with regard to tomato and onion, Karnataka State Agriculture Price Commission chairman Prakash Kammarady said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Kammarady said the Commission submitted a report on implementing Bhavantara Yojana for tomato and onion a few weeks back. Before submitting the report, Kammarady said he visited Haryana to study how the Yojana can be implemented for the benefit of cultivators, traders, consumers and government.

Apart from this director general of Horticulture Department of Haryana visited Karnataka and attended a workshop on implementing the Yojana. Based on this, the Commission submitted a proposal to the government. Kammarady said a couple of days back, the chief minister gave green signal for this. Now the procedure for implementing it will be worked out and administered as and when the price of tomato and onion falls. It will be at the discretion of state governments to decide on the time of intervention and quantity to be procured as far as horticulture crops are concerned. The producer will get cost of cultivation as profit.

Kammarady said Karnataka will become the second state in country after Haryana to implement the Yojana for horticulture crops. Perhaps from November, it will be implemented for tomato and onion for three months to bring stability in prices.

Kammarady said he will visit Madhya Pradesh soon to study how the state implemented PDPS for oil seeds which is helping all sections of society.