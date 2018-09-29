Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC judge Justice Budihal retires

Justice R B Budihal retired as judge of the Karnataka High Court on Friday and he was given a warm farewell by the Bar and Bench of the court.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice R B Budihal retired as judge of the Karnataka High Court on Friday and he was given a warm farewell by the Bar and Bench of the court. With his retirement, the strength of the judges in the HC has come down to 29 against the sanctioned strength of 62.

In his farewell address, Justice Budihal said there is no substitute to hard work while stressing on the values to be inculcated by the young lawyers.  Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari appreciated Justice Budihal for his work in bringing down the number of pendency of criminal appeals.Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru president A P Ranganath also spoke. Justice Budihal was born on October 1, 1956. He was elevated as Additional Judge of  Karnataka HC in 2013.

TAGS
R B Budihal Karnataka High Court

