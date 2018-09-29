KC Valley: Karnataka HC nod to restart pumping of water

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Modifying its earlier interim order, the Karnataka High Court on Friday permitted the state government to restart pumping of water from the KC Valley Project to the tanks in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

The court, however, ordered the state to submit a report after ascertaining the quality of water supplied to the tanks and the groundwater after 15 days, as the petitioner expressed apprehension about the quality of water and its impact, even after lab reports confirmed that water samples were within the stipulated parameters.

The division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R B Budihal modified the interim order dated July 24, 2018 in which the state was restrained from restarting pumping of water. The court had also ordered the state government to submit a report of water samples after testing its quality.

Accordingly, the state government on Tuesday informed the HC that the test results were within the parameters stipulated for inland surface water standards prescribed under the provisions of Environmental (Protection) Rules, 1986. Advocate General Uday Holla said the project was conceived with an intention of supplying treated water in order to recharge groundwater and not for drinking.

Taking note of it, the court said that the lab reports showed that the state government has taken care of the specific issues and the BWSSB has taken steps to construct a bund to prevent contaminated water from mixing with treated water. Therefore, it is just to allow the e government to pump the water, the court said, adjourning the hearing for three weeks.

MLAs from Mysuru get HC notice

HC issued notices to MLAs L Nagendra and S A Ramadas, from Chamaraja and Krishnaraja constituencies, respectively, after hearing two separate election-related petitions. Vasu and M K Somashekar of Congress had challenged the election of the duo, respectively, alleging irregularities in the recent Assembly elections held last May.

Temple donations for floods

HC has disposed a PIL challenging the order of Religions and Charitable Endowment Commission which asked the notified temples donate money ‘compulsorily’ to CM’s Relief Fund for rehabilitation of flood victims in Malnad and Coastal areas. However, the court gave liberty to the affected persons to challenge the government order before the appropriate authority. The petition was filed by Hema Naidu and one another from city.