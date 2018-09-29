Sabarimala verdict: Women activists happy, but devotees fume

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Devotees of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple and women activists have expressed contrasting views following the decision by Supreme Court to allow women of all age group to enter the temple. The decision, according to women activists, is a step in the right direction in purging the patriarchal practices prevalent in society, while the devotees feel that the decision has infringed on long-held traditions and beliefs.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, K S Vimala of Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane said that the judgment reiterated the values of equality enshrined in the Constitution. "The right to religion is guaranteed to every citizen of the country. There should not be any gender, caste or religious discrimination in places of worship," she said. Vested interests in every religious community have imposed several restrictions on women. Every decision to abolish such practices are described as an attack on culture and heritage even though such practices are against equality of women, she said.

Literary critic Asha Devi, while welcoming the decision, said that the problems of women were greater than just entering Sabarimala. "Though it is a decisive judgment in terms of legal and socio-religious values, what is required is a shift in the sensibility of people. Laws cannot change the sensibility of the people, but nudge them in the right direction," she said. One of the issues in the case was whether menstruating women can be allowed. "Nobody can be born without menstruating women and it is shocking that they are called impure," she added.

Devotees differ

Kannada film actor Srinagar Kitti, who visits Sabarimala annually for pilgrimage, opined that such decisions went against the established values and traditions of society. "It is natural that there will be people for and against the decision. However, ardent devotees of the deity are bound to be disappointed by the decision," he said.

To a question, he said that though the entry of women cannot be denied now, it would go against the hundreds of years of tradition at the temple. "What they (the women devotees) should follow is left to their discretion," he added.

T P Radhakrishna, Honorary Secretary of Sree Ayyappa Bhajana Sangha said that the entry of women will affect the sanctity of the temple. "The existing rules at the temple are correct and accepted by all Hindus. There are some traditions that shouldn't be interfered with," he said.

Another devotee, under the condition of anonymity, said that women cannot enter the temple because they cannot fast for 41 days as per tradition as they would menstruate.

It will affect traditions: Samajam president

Tumakuru: The national president of Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva, Samajam T B Shekar has expressed shock over the SC's verdict, stating that it will affect tradition. "The angle of the tradition should also have been considered. We will not oppose the verdict as we respect the constitution of the country. We will not even hit the streets. Instead we will arrange special prayers at all the Ayyappa Swami temples across the country so that the tradition is restored again,"he told TNIE over the phone from New Delhi.