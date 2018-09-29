Home States Karnataka

Two Tamil Nadu men get 10 years RI in drug peddling case

THE Principal District and Sessions Court on Friday sentenced two men from Tamil Nadu to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a drug peddling case.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

A fine of Rs 1 lakh each has also been imposed on the duo, failing which they will have to serve six months imprisonment in addition to the sentence.

By Express News Service

The convicts — Chandrakumar  (36) and Shantakumar (24) — hail from Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu and were caught carrying 20 kg ganja, which they had allegedly sourced from Tamil Nadu and brought to Dharmasthala in 2017. A fine of Rs 1 lakh each has also been imposed on the duo, failing which they will have to serve six months imprisonment in addition to the sentence.

Judge Kadloor Sathyanarayanacharya held accused Chandrakumar alias Sinhavan alias Chandra alias Kumar and his associate Shantakumar alias Reuben guilty under Section 20 (b) II C of the NDPS Act.
However, a third accomplice, Tamil Selvi alias Laxmi alias Selvi (41) from Tamil Nadu was acquitted for lack of evidence.

