Actor Darshan discharged from hospital

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Challenging Star Darshan Thoogudeep, who was injured in a road accident and underwent surgery at a hospital in Mysuru recently, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Darshan along with his friends had suffered injuries when his speeding SUV hit a road divider near JSS Urban Haat under V V Traffic police station limits on September 24.

Although fellow actors Devaraj, his son Prajwal and driver Roy Anthony were discharged, Darshan was operated for his right hand fracture and was under observation.Expressing displeasure over the media sensationalising his accident story, Darshan said he along with four others were in the car and they met with the accident while returning home after having dinner.

He blamed it on the steep curve on the ring road and clarified the power pole was not damaged due to the accident. Darshan also gave a small talk on following traffic rules to people. He said they moved the vehicle to a nearby shed as it was on the middle of the road that could have affected vehicular traffic on the ring road.

However, there was an allegation that the damaged vehicle was shifted to a farm near Srirangapatna.

Claiming that he is fit and could go to gym after six months, he said he has been advised to take rest for the time-being. “I will be back for dubbing in the next one-and-half-months,” he added.

Meanwhile, Darshan who left the hospital premises allegedly violated the traffic rule in the presence of cops by taking his vehicle on one-way on the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.