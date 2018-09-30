Home States Karnataka

BCom student ends life after failing exams

The police suspect that he was upset at having failed in two subjects in his exams.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old B.Com student committed suicide, by hanging himself at his house in Peenya II stage near Rajagopalnagar, on Saturday. The police suspect that he was upset at having failed in two subjects in his exams. The deceased has been identified as Mounesh S, a native of Shivamogga. He was studying in his B.Com final year at a private college. 

The police said that the incident took place in the early hours of the morning when he was home alone. His parents, who found him, alerted the police. No suicide note was found, but his parents told the police that Mounesh was depressed after failing his exams last year. He failed again when he re-wrote the exams. The parents added that he did not have any other problems. 

CALL FOR HELP
If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional  distress, help is available.
You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.

