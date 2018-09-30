Home States Karnataka

BJP to revamp its Bengaluru unit

Published: 30th September 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi during BJP National executive meet. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After its failure to win Bengaluru mayoral elections, the BJP has decided to take a closer look at the functioning of its city unit. Top leaders, including the national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, are likely to meet soon to introspect reasons for failure and measures to revamp the unit before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 

The BJP was keen to win the mayoral elections as that would have given the party the much needed morale boost ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. BJP’s numbers in the city fell from 16 in 2008 to 12 in 2013 polls and it managed to win only 11 seats in recent polls. Now, faced with the challenge of fighting Congress-JD(S) coalition in Lok Sabha polls, the party is keen to overhaul its unit in the state capital.

MLC and BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar said, “We will look into the measures needed to be taken to strengthen the party in Bengaluru.” “We walked out of the election protesting against partisan conduct of the officials. They allowed a Congress member to vote even though she reached late,” Ravi Kumar said referring to mayoral elections on Friday. 

