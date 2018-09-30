Home States Karnataka

Child’s heart put in right place in a rare surgery

Doctors examining the 20-day-old baby after successfully performing a heart surgery in Belagavi recently

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Doctors of KLES Prabhakar Kore Hospital in Belagavi recently performed a rare heart surgery on a 20-day-old baby with a right side heart. It was the sixth successful such surgery in the world, hospital sources said.According to the sources, the 2.5-kg male baby from Jainapur village in Vijayapur district was referred to Shanti Children Hospital at Bagalkot.

The child suffered cardiac arrest and was put on a ventilator and referred to department of cardiac surgery of the Kore Hospital. Dr Praveen Tambrallimath, cardiac surgeon, assessed the child and Dr Veeresh Manvi, pediatric cardiologist diagnosed the child who was suffering from a severe congenital cardiac defect associated with a rare organ malposition. 

According to Dr Tambrallimath, the heart which is usually on the left side shifted to the right. Due to this complexity, the operation was challenging. Surgery was the only option without which the child would not survive. 

