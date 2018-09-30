Driving into the future: Call for regulating number of vehicles in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the government will not be too keen on regulating the number of vehicles in the city or in the state, experts feel that some solutions are essential to tackle problems associated with the increase in number of vehicles. Meanwhile, the transport department is also assessing various recommendations by civic agencies to address the problems associated with high traffic density.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Prof Abdul Pinjari, Chairman, Centre for Infrastructure, Sustainable Transport and Urban Planning said that an increase in the number of vehicles results in externalities such as congestion, pollution and others. To a question on the effect of traffic volume on roads, he said that it is assumed that traffic volume has an effect on pavement life. “But, the volume of heavy traffic matters more than light vehicle traffic,” he said.

Noting that the Centre was building models to analyse traffic and its various effects, he said that regulation in the number of vehicles could be achieved by “some combination of encouraging public transport and discouraging private transport by pricing and taxing,” he said.

Traffic expert M N Sreehari said that there should be a limit in the number of registrations of vehicles in the city. “Registrations are allowed as a means of generating revenue for the government. Unregulated increase in the number of vehicles are bound to affect roads,” he said. Government policy on such aspects are essential, he added.

According to B Basavaraaju, Principal Secretary, Department of Transport, discussions were being held to improve the dependence of general public on public transport and mechanisms to improve the same. “Various recommendations are being considered to reduce congestion and time spent by commuters in travel,” he said.Sources in transport department said that regulating the registration of vehicles can only be achieved by introducing a policy at the national or state level. “As registrations are important sources of revenue for governments, such a decision won’t come by easily,” the source added.