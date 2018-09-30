Home States Karnataka

Gang hires self-drive cars to commit crime, arrested  

Three weeks ago, two similar cases were reported in Varthur police station and CCTV footage found that the accused would hire rental cars and commit thefts.

Published: 30th September 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Whitefield Division police on Friday arrested a gang of four men who were involved in several cases of theft. The accused, who hail from Rajasthan, used to hire self-drive cars while committing theft to hide their movements from the cops. They had stolen car batteries, cosmetic items worth Rs 9 lakh and other valuables in Varthur.

The arrested are identified as Veerendra Singh, (21), Vinod Sirvi, (21), Gopal Singh, (28) and Rakesh Prajpath,(29). A senior police officer said that the gang would target shops and schools in the locality to steal cosmetic materials and electrical parts. The school staff had recently bought about 50 batteries to install at the premises and these were kept in a room.

The gang had stolen in by breaking open the door. 
Three weeks ago, two similar cases were reported in Varthur police station and CCTV footage found that the accused would hire rental cars and commit thefts. The police gathered details of the vehicle to ascertain the identity of the accused who had hired the car. Based on a tip off, the gang was nabbed 
in Whitefield and police seized the loot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Whitefield Division

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead