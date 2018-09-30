Gang hires self-drive cars to commit crime, arrested  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whitefield Division police on Friday arrested a gang of four men who were involved in several cases of theft. The accused, who hail from Rajasthan, used to hire self-drive cars while committing theft to hide their movements from the cops. They had stolen car batteries, cosmetic items worth Rs 9 lakh and other valuables in Varthur.

The arrested are identified as Veerendra Singh, (21), Vinod Sirvi, (21), Gopal Singh, (28) and Rakesh Prajpath,(29). A senior police officer said that the gang would target shops and schools in the locality to steal cosmetic materials and electrical parts. The school staff had recently bought about 50 batteries to install at the premises and these were kept in a room.

The gang had stolen in by breaking open the door.

Three weeks ago, two similar cases were reported in Varthur police station and CCTV footage found that the accused would hire rental cars and commit thefts. The police gathered details of the vehicle to ascertain the identity of the accused who had hired the car. Based on a tip off, the gang was nabbed

in Whitefield and police seized the loot.