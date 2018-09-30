Home States Karnataka

Girl cadets from Karnataka ace competition

The cadets brought honour to the directorate by achieving the 2nd position overall among all 17 competing teams.

Published: 30th September 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Girl cadets from the Karnataka and Goa Directorate of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) have bagged the first place in the obstacle competition held at the All India Thal Sainik Camp in New Delhi between September 17 and 28.

The cadets brought honour to the directorate by achieving the 2nd position overall among all 17 competing teams. The team from Karnataka and Goa consisted of Cdt Harshini, Cdt Rakshitha M B, Cdt Rakshitha S, Cdt Joanna, and Cdt Aishwarya. Cdt Deeksha of Junior wing won the bronze medal for the grouping fire competition for girls and the overall team of boys and the girls stood 6th. 

The teams, of 40 girls and 40 boys, will be received at the KSR Railway station by the 1 Karnataka Girls Battalion. Brigadier D Purvimath, Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate, Karnataka and Goa will address the contingent and present them mementos on Sunday at the NMKRV College for Women at a function scheduled to be held at 4.30 pm.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Cadet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead