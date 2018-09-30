Girl cadets from Karnataka ace competition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Girl cadets from the Karnataka and Goa Directorate of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) have bagged the first place in the obstacle competition held at the All India Thal Sainik Camp in New Delhi between September 17 and 28.

The cadets brought honour to the directorate by achieving the 2nd position overall among all 17 competing teams. The team from Karnataka and Goa consisted of Cdt Harshini, Cdt Rakshitha M B, Cdt Rakshitha S, Cdt Joanna, and Cdt Aishwarya. Cdt Deeksha of Junior wing won the bronze medal for the grouping fire competition for girls and the overall team of boys and the girls stood 6th.

The teams, of 40 girls and 40 boys, will be received at the KSR Railway station by the 1 Karnataka Girls Battalion. Brigadier D Purvimath, Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate, Karnataka and Goa will address the contingent and present them mementos on Sunday at the NMKRV College for Women at a function scheduled to be held at 4.30 pm.