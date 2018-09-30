Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC orders officials to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to two NICE employees

It is considered as wrongful detention, and hence compensation has to be paid to the duo, the court added. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State has to pay heavily as the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) has taken cognizance of the offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) without having power of a ‘general police station’. Holding that the power of BMTF is limited and it has no power of a ‘general police station’, the Karnataka High Court said that the arrest of two persons of Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Ltd (NICE) is not justifiable. 

Not only this, the court also ordered the Chief Secretary to pay `1 lakh to each of the petitioners as compensation for their wrongful detention and confinement, within two months. The same shall be recovered from the concerned erring officers, the court said. 

While allowing the petitions to be filed by Srinath Mangalore and Pavan Kumar B, employees of NICE, Justice B A Patil quashed the FIR dated April 18, 2013, registered against them by the BMTF. The court said that since the power of BMTF had not been extended after March 18, 2013, it did not have any authority to arrest and detain the accused petitioners. 

The court has also quashed the cases against eight other accused including NICE Managing Director Ashok Kheny. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force had registered a FIR against the top officials of NICE on a complaint that it was building apartment complex illegally on some lands acquired for a road project. 

