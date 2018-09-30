Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Police bust medical seat racket, six arrested

A senior police officer said that the couple had opened several  consultancy services in different names across South India, since 2011.

Published: 30th September 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 03:03 AM

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Madiwala police have busted a medical seats racket by arresting a gang of six fraudsters who allegedly conned more than 200 graduates. The well organised gang had promised seats in MBBS courses in foreign universities. The kingpin Gopi Venkatarao and his wife Nikhila are still at large, since they are absconding abroad. 

The accused are identified as Suman alias Shahista, (25), Ayesha Bhanu alias Aliya, (25), Ranganayakalu,(30), and Basha alias Ishak, (28)Deelip, (28), Edukondalu Kondaiah, (51). A senior police officer said that the couple had opened several  consultancy services in different names across South India, since 2011. The duo were arrested by Chennai police two years ago, but then shifted their consultancy branches to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while changing names to mislead the police. 

The gang used to offer admissions to medical courses at institutions like the Washington University, Alexander University of America, and other foreign universities. They would collect 25 to 30 lakh from each student, and take them to these foreign locations to gain their trust.

After getting money, they would avoid the students and their parents. The gang made more than 25 crores this way. The city police had filed cases against the consultancy and the couple in Adugodi, Madiwala and Jayanagar. Based on a tip off, Suman was nabbed and during the interrogation, he revealed the names of the others involved. Another accused Zameer Pasha is absconding. 

