Vehicle numbers in congested Bengaluru to reach one crore by 2021, experts raise concern 

Akram Mohammed By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: How many days does it take to add one lakh vehicles to the already congested streets of Bengaluru? According to the data compiled by the Transport Department, about 57 days. At the current rate, the number of vehicles registered in the city alone will reach one crore by 2021. In the 36 months between July 2015 and 2018, a total of 18.93 lakh vehicles were registered in Bengaluru.

This was apart from the hundreds of vehicles registered in other parts of the State or country, that enter Bengaluru on a daily basis.Experts feel that such unregulated increase will cause several problems for motorists in the city, and can be prevented by introducing strong policy measures along the lines of Singapore. Regulations by means of pricing or increasing taxes can contribute to the same, they say.

Data further showed that the number of vehicles increased by 33 per cent in the last three years, adding to the traffic congestion and poor roads woes plaguing the city. Furthermore, owing to the boom in cab aggregator services, the number of taxis almost doubled in the city, from 88,872 in 2015 to 1,62,913 in 2018.

Of the vehicles being registered in city, the highest number belonged to two-wheelers which grew from 39.6 lakhs in 2015 to 52.9 lakhs today — an increase by around 13.3 lakhs. The number of four-wheelers increased from 11.17 lakhs to 14.67s lakh. The number of cars added in city during the period was half the total number of four-wheelers added in the State. While the number of cars grew by 3.5 lakh in city, the total increase in the State was around 5.73 lakh.