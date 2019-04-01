Fringe parties play safe, keep away from POLL battle

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: As the stage is set for a straight contest between the Congress-JD(S) combine against the BJP in Karnataka, fringe parties that contested in the previous elections, have stayed away from the ballot battle in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Many parties, including Aam Admi Party, Sarvodaya Karnataka, Swaraj India, Communist parties, Kannada Chaluvali Vatal party, and others, have kept away from the Lok Sabha polls.The Aam Admi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has raised hopes and even fielded candidates in the previous Lok Sabha elections, attracting the middle class and educated urban voters. With a split in the AAP, the party has not taken the risk of fighting the 2019 polls.

AAP candidate Padamamma felt that fighting polls would have helped them reach out to people and strengthen cadre base in both urban and rural pockets. “However, we want to go by the party’s decision,”

she added.Sarvodaya Karnataka — started by farmer leader K S Puttannaiah, Dalit writer Devanoor Mahadeva and others, which was merged with Yogendra Yadav’s Swaraj India — does not want to test political waters in the ensuing elections.

However, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, that had an understanding with Congress and lost the Melukote seat in Mandya in the 2018 assembly elections, has a better base in Mandya.The Raitha Sangha has extended support to independent candidate Sumalatha in high voltage elections from Mandya. They have announced to support on an assurance that Sumalatha will be the voice of farmers in Parliament.

KRRS state president Nagendra said that they had initially decided to contest from Mandya, Raichur and Koppal. However, the Raitha Sangha and Dalit Sangarsha Samithi decided not to contest elections, he added. He said that they have decided to contest the forthcoming zilla and taluk panchayat election and extend its base for assembly polls.

Samajwadi Party and Nationalist Congress party, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party, that tried to make its presence felt in the past, has also not contested the polls as they have poor cadre base and organisational strength.

Meanwhile veteran actor Upendra, who launched Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janata Party, has also kept a low profile. Although, few candidates from his party have entered the ring, it’s presence is not felt enough to make an impact on the voters.

Political commentator Harish Ramaswamy said, “Many parties take birth and die in democracy.” He added that the KJP gave its candidates a bargaining power to get into mainstream parties.