Home States Karnataka

Fringe parties play safe, keep away from POLL battle

Many parties, including Aam Admi Party, Sarvodaya Karnataka, Swaraj India, Communist parties, Kannada Chaluvali Vatal party, and others, have kept away from the Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 01st April 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: As the stage is set for a straight contest between the Congress-JD(S) combine against the BJP in Karnataka, fringe parties that contested in the previous elections, have stayed away from the ballot battle in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Many parties, including Aam Admi Party, Sarvodaya Karnataka, Swaraj India, Communist parties, Kannada Chaluvali Vatal party, and others, have kept away from the Lok Sabha polls.The Aam Admi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has raised hopes and even fielded candidates in the previous Lok Sabha elections, attracting the middle class and educated urban voters. With a split in the AAP, the party has not taken the risk of fighting the 2019 polls.

AAP candidate Padamamma felt that fighting polls would have helped them reach out to people and strengthen cadre base in both urban and rural pockets. “However, we want to go by the party’s decision,”
she added.Sarvodaya Karnataka — started by farmer leader K S Puttannaiah, Dalit writer Devanoor Mahadeva and others, which was merged with Yogendra Yadav’s Swaraj India — does not want to test political waters in the ensuing elections.

However, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, that had an understanding with Congress and lost the Melukote seat in Mandya in the 2018 assembly elections, has a better base in Mandya.The Raitha Sangha has extended support to independent candidate Sumalatha in high voltage elections from Mandya. They have announced to support on an assurance that Sumalatha will be the voice of farmers in Parliament.  

KRRS state president Nagendra said that they had initially decided to contest from Mandya, Raichur and Koppal. However, the Raitha Sangha and Dalit Sangarsha Samithi decided not to contest elections, he added. He said that they have decided to contest the forthcoming zilla and taluk panchayat election and extend its base for assembly polls.

Samajwadi Party and Nationalist Congress party, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party, that tried to make its presence felt in the past, has also not contested the polls as they have poor cadre base and organisational strength.

Meanwhile veteran actor Upendra, who launched Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janata Party, has also kept a low profile. Although, few candidates from his party have entered the ring, it’s presence is not felt enough to make an impact on the voters.

Political commentator Harish Ramaswamy said, “Many parties take birth and die in democracy.” He added that the KJP gave its candidates a bargaining power to get into mainstream parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress-JD(S) BJP Lok Sabha polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 POLL battle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp