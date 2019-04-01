Kin of couple slain in Germany move to Bengaluru

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The relatives of Prashant and Smitha from Siddapur, Kundapur, who were attacked by the miscreants in Munich, Germany, are preparing for their departure to the country once they receive intimation from Indian embassy there.

Parents of Smitha, Dr Chandramouli, and his wife Vidyadayini, brother Sujay and his wife, are all set to go to Germany too, and the family has left for Bengaluru from Siddhapur on Sunday.

Once the message is received from the Indian embassy, the family will decide about the members who would be going to Germany. It is said that Smitha’s parents will be part of the travel to Germany. Currently, both families are in Bengaluru, and have taken all the necessary steps. Once they receive the green signal, they will depart to Germany at once, sources said.

Meanwhile, SP Nisha James told The New Indian Express that it is not known to the district police unit as to when the body would arrive in Kundapur for the last rites of Prashanth to be performed.