Miffed Sumalatha slams CM, wants Mandya DC transferred

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Actor Sumalatha Ambareesh, who is contesting as an independent candidate, on Sunday demanded the transfer of Mandya Deputy Commissioner N Manjushree, who is also the district electoral officer.

Taking exception to the DC’s style of functioning, Sumalatha said she will move the Election Commission seeking Manjushree’s transfer. On Saturday, the government had transferred Hassan DC Akram Pasha and posted Priyanka Mary Francis on the EC’s direction.

Sumalatha’s polling agent Madan Kumar said the DC did not act on their complaint against flaws in JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s nomination papers. “When I raised objection to the nomination papers filed by Nikhil, the deputy commissioner sought the objection in writing. I obliged but she did not act. Instead, the officer furnished a reply stating that Nikhil has submitted a revised affidavit.” Kumar said that both the affidavit as well as the revised copy were suspiciously dated March 21.

Sumalatha launched a scathing attack on the CM and accused him of misusing the official machinery to see that his son emerges victorious. Speaking to reporters here, Sumalatha minced no words and called it “blatant abuse of power by the CM on whose instructions the offices of deputy commissioner and district electoral officer are functioning”.

Sumalatha added, “On March 20, when I went to address a public rally after filing my papers, there was a power cut. However, police instructed authorities of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation to ensure power supply on March 25, when Nikhil was to file his papers.”She said that when she informed State Election Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar about this, he was shocked because it is a clear violation of the model code of conduct.

She added that the CM must reply to her. She also clarified that she has nothing against Nikhil’s candidature. “What is worrying is the chief minister indulging in crooked politics,” she said.

Complaint against videographer

Following a complaint lodged by Sumalatha, a complaint has been filed at Mandya West police station against the videographer hired to record the scrutiny process of the nomination papers. Madan Kumar had sought a copy of the video to check the papers filed by Nikhil. However, when he got a copy of the video, it had been edited and the relevant portion was removed.

Row over Nikhil’s candidature far from over

Mandya: The ECI is expected to take a final call on the row over the affidavit submitted by JD(S)-Congress candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy. A team led by regional commissioner T K Anil Kumar are looking into the complaint. Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Sumalatha’s polling agent Madan Kumar, said, “I have provided information about the errors that were found in Nikhil’s affidavit and the style of functioning of Deputy Commissioner N Manjushree.” Interestingly, there is another complaint lined up against Nikhil. BSP candidate from Mandya, Nanjundaswamy, will write to ECI against the allotment of serial number 1 to Nikhil. Swamy said, “As per rules, my name should appear first on the EVM. But I have been allotted number 2.” BSP being a national party, his name should appear first, he said.