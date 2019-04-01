Noted Kannada poet Sanadi passes away

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Noted Kannada poet B A Sanadi passed away in Kumata on Sunday morning. He was 86. He was a native of Shindholi, a tiny village near Belagavi. Sanadi had published more than 60 books, including poetry, stories, dramas and children’s literature. He translated several important works from Hindi, Marathi and English into Kannada.

Sanadi after his graduation went on to become a teacher in a high school for a short period, and later joined the Central government’s Information Department where he served as a field publicity officer. Later, his services were adopted by the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan. Dr Sanadi retired as station director of AIR in Mumbai.

Sanadi was honoured with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, Pampa Prashasti, Sirigannada Prashasti, Sandesh Prashasti, Karanth Literary Award, Guru Narayan Award and Poet Bendre Trust Award. He was awarded with the Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi (translation academy) for his contributions to translating works, and the Bal Vikas Academy award for his contributions to children’s literature.

Karnataka University honoured him with a honorary doctorate in 2014. Dr Sanadi was made the president of Toronto Sahitya Sammelana, held in Canada in 2013.

He was invited by Kannada organisations in Malaysia, UAE and America. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Sanadi’s last rites were performed at his native Shindoli. Shri Siddaramaiah Swami of Nagnur Mutt, Karanji Mutt seer, and many writers and poets were present.