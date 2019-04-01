Home States Karnataka

Toxic fumes from banana store leads to death of two

The trio entered the store to take bananas for the annual ritual at Chandikamba temple.

Published: 01st April 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Three people suffocated after they entered a 10-feet deep specially designed underground store meant to ripen bananas artificially in Hanchihalli village of Hassan taluk on Sunday evening. The deceased have been identified as Venkatesh (45) and Manjegowda (51). Basavegowda, who survived, has been shifted to Bengaluru for treatment.  

The trio entered the store to take bananas for the annual ritual at Chandikamba temple. The bananas were kept inside the underground store and chemicals were sprinkled on them a week ago. Venkatesh and Manjegowda reportedly died immediately after they got entered the store and breathed in the poisonous fumes from the chemicals.

