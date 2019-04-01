Umesh Jadhav no more an MLA, to fight Kharge on BJP ticket in Gulbarga

By Express News Service

Karnataka assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Monday accepted the resignation of former Congress MLA Dr Umesh Jadhav, clearing the way for him to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Gulbarga on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket against Congress' floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress had petitioned the Speaker seeking Jadhav's disqualification along with three more rebel leaders in February this year. Despite the Congress' request not to take a decision on Jadhav's resignation before their petition for disqualification is cleared, Ramesh Kumar accepted the former Chincholi MLA's resignation from the assembly.

"After following due processes mandated in article 190(3)(b) of the Indian Constitution, I have accepted the resignation submitted by Dr Umesh Jadhav as a member of the Karnataka Legislative assembly from Chincholi constituency," said the order from Ramesh Kumar, Speaker, Legislative Assembly.

Jadhav, along with three more Congress leaders, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and B Nagendra, had rebelled against the JD(S)-Congress coalition government and refused to turn up for party meetings despite warnings.

Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao had submitted a petition to the Speaker demanding disqualification of all four MLAs for alleged anti-party activities. Their absence had fueled speculation of the BJP attempting to topple the coalition government by luring MLAs.