2019 Lok sabha poll: Congress candidate in Dharwad in Karnataka still a mystery

HUBBALLI: While the BJP has launched its electioneering with fanfare, Congress is yet to find a suitable candidate for Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency.Though it is not the first time that the Congress is waiting till the last day of filing nomination to announce its candidate, the delay has left many of the party workers in confusion.

The Dharwad Lok Sabha seat, once a stronghold of the Congress, has been a BJP bastion for the last two decades.When the party was struggling to find a candidate in 2014, the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah persuaded Dharwad MLA Vinay Kulkarni, assuring him of a cabinet berth, irrespective of the result. Kulkarni lost to BJP’s Prahlad Joshi, but he was made a cabinet minister later.

However, Kulkarni who was confident that the party had no option but to field him this time too did not lobby for the ticket initially.However, as the party has not announced its candidate, he reportedly grew impatient and said he was ready to contest even as an independent, sources said.

The sources said as the party high command discussed the names of Shakir Sanadi, Sadanand Danganavar and Srinivas Mane, a beleaguered Kulkarni tried to influence the state leadership by threatening to contest as an independent.Meanwhile, a new name — Seema Sadiq, who runs an NGO — also surfaced. However, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has not yet taken a decision on it.

Danganavar, who has backing of KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, told The New Indian Express that the delay in announcing the candidature has hit the party prospects, but leaders are looking into factors like castes and winnability before finalising a name.Gandhi will decide on a name by Tuesday, he added.

