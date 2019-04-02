Home States Karnataka

Congress pins hope on strategist DKS to wrest Dakshina Kannada from BJP hold

Shivakumar started his campaign by raking up the Vijaya Bank issue stating that the merger has hurt the sentiments of the people of Dakshina Kannada.

Minister D K Shivakumar campaigning for Mithun Rai in Belthangady on Monday

MANGALURU: On Monday, as Major and Medium Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar took the centre stage campaigning for Congress’ Dakshina Kannada candidate Mithun Rai, partymen hailed him as the ‘troubleshooter’ and ‘a poll winner’ and recalled his feat at the Bellary Lok Sabha bypoll which the Grand Old Party won.

Shivakumar started his campaign by raking up the Vijaya Bank issue stating that the merger has hurt the sentiments of the people of Dakshina Kannada. However, in a place like Dakshina Kannada, a BJP stronghold for the past 28 years, it is time to watch if Shivakumar’s strategies will work in favour of the coalition.

Mamata, a lone woman sitting after the campaigning meeting at Belthangady, feigned ignorance on the Vijaya Bank issue. Umesh, an autorickshaw driver at Belthangady, was really impressed with the “spirited” rally and the public meeting. “It was really an impressive show by Congress after a long time. It cannot be denied that people here want a change ... but I am not sure if the Vijaya Bank row will really touch the people to that level,” he added.

The prevailing anti-incumbency of sitting MP Nalin Kumar Kateel is very evident. He was not much visible at Belthangady area during his tenure, but it is not the incumbency Shivakumar has to tackle. “Mithun Rai is a new face. Moreover, the local BJP MLA is a familiar face and has a better connect with local people and could garner more support for BJP,” Umesh added.

Belthangady is an agrarian town and so is Puttur. For residents, it is very difficult to predict the course of the Lok Sabha elections, though everyone acknowledges that the Modi factor may score above the MP candidate in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Congress workers are thrilled about Shivakumar taking the helm of campaigning for the coalition.Mohammed, a senior member feels that change will happen this time. Hakeem, a local Youth Congress member, says development is what matters. “What development has Nalin brought to the region in the last 10 years?”, he asked.

When asked about his plan of action, Shivakumar said that the cadres are united. “I urge BJP supporters to join us this time. There is a young contender for Dakshina Kannada. Leave aside the differences and support him,” he said.

