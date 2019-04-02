For BSP, this election in Karnataka is more about vote share than seats

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which fought the previous election with the JD(S) and secured a footing in Kollegal, doesn’t regret severing its electoral ties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Though the JD(S)-Congress have entered a pre-poll alliance, the BSP doesn’t seem too worried, as it is focused on retaining its national identity.

The BSP is contesting all 14 seats in the first phase of polls, and trying to tap into the Dalit, OBC and minority community votes.Campaigning in Chamarajanagar, BSP has reached out to the upper castes, Veerashaivas, tribals and urban voters, calling itself an alternative to the current government. It also launched ‘One note one vote’ campaign to mobilise resources for the elections.

BSP bigwigs, who met under the leadership of the party national president Mayawati, have assigned leaders to improve their vote share in the Lok Sabha elections, and win a minimum of 11 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha, to get national party status.

Former minister N Mahesh said, “We are working on Mayawati’s agenda and have listed out important constituencies, including Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bidar, Chikkodi, Belgaum and Gulbarga. BSP will win in Chamarajanagar and Chikballapur constituencies if our plans work, and the internal contradictions in the Congress and BJP work in our favour.”

Refuting the claim that the BSP was dividing the secular vote, he said the party would fight polls seriously to keep its identity and base intact. Disclosing that both the JD(S) and independent candidate Sumalatha have sought the BSP’s support in

Mandya, he said the BSP had bigger fish to fry than supporting other candidates.Meanwhile, the BJP is keeping a close watch on BSP in Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Mysore, as it believes it would cut into Congress votes. BSP polled 70,000 votes in Chamarajanagar, and 26,000 in Mandya, where Congress leader Ramya had lost by a narrow margin of 5,500 votes.