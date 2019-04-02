H D Deve Gowda attacks PM Modi for promotion of Hindu nation concept

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly promoting a Hindu nation concept among the people, JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday said that the need of the hour is to take every religion into confidence and strengthen the cordial relationship among them.

Speaking to the reporters after visiting the Deviramma temple in Yeliyur of Channarayapatna taluk before visiting Hagare village in Belur taluk for public campaigning, he said that there was no need to quash article 370 being covering Jammu-Kashmir citing any sensitive issue.

"Different categories of people, including Hindu, Muslim and Buddhists are living together in Jammu Kashmir and the top leaders should strive hard to further restore patriotism taking every religion in to confidence," said Gowda who is also the coalition candidate of Tumakuru parliamentary constituency.

He further said that India has a unique constitution of Dr BR Ambedkar and has become the best democratic country in the world. "People shouldn’t give chance to any leader who allegedly provokes a particular community to rebuild India as a Hindu nation," he rued.

He said he is confident of winning all the 28 constituencies in the state and the one point programme of the coalition government is to defeat BJP candidates.