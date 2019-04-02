Irate Kolar Congress leaders in Karnataka cross the line to back BJP man

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Former Mulbagal MLA Kothur Manjunath and incumbent legislator H Nagesh of the Congress have decided to throw their weight behind BJP candidate Muniswamy in Kolar LS constituency where incumbent MP KH Muniyappa is seeking his reelection. The development comes on the day when JD(S) MLA from Kolar, K Srinivasa Gowda could not take a final call on supporting or opposing Muniyappa as his supporters were divided.

Manjunath and Nagesh took the decision to support BJP at a public meeting at Mulbagal on Monday where thousands of supporters of the former legislator gathered. Manjunath told The New Indian Express that he made up his mind to support Muniswamy because Muniyappa has been trying to “scuttle” his political growth. “Unable to stomach my growth, Muniyappa has been targeting me. He attempted to tarnish my image, forcing me to support Muniswamy,” he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Right at the beginning of the public meet, Manjunath asked his supporters who he should support in the election and “I will abide by your decision”. The supporters said they would stand by him whatever stand he would take.

However, even before Manjunath announced his decision, the outcome was apparent as speaker after speaker at the event lambasted the Congress veteran. In his address, Nagesh too said he would toe Manjunath’s line.

Manjunath said Muniyappa had opposed his candidature as the Congress nominee in 2013 assembly elections, but he went on win as an independent candidate and rejoined the grand old party. His nomination was rejected in 2018 polls following a high court order because of problems in his caste certificate. Then he backed Nagesh who emerged victorious.

‘Voters not against me’

KH Muniyappa, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Kolar 7 times in a row said some leaders are against him, but “voters are not”. The Congress veteran said, “It is normal during polls that some leaders oppose me. But the voters of eight assembly segments will vote in my favour.”

Srinivasa Gowda undecided

The scene was different at a meeting called by Gowda at his residence in Kolar on Monday. There was confusion as a section of his supporters felt that the MLA should support the coalition candidate. However, Gowda is not inclined to support Muniyappa. He said a final call will be taken after consulting his supporters.