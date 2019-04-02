Home States Karnataka

Irate Kolar Congress leaders in Karnataka cross the line to back BJP man

The development comes on the day when JD(S) MLA from Kolar, K Srinivasa Gowda could not take a final call on supporting or opposing Muniyappa as his supporters were divided.

Published: 02nd April 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former Mulbagal MLA Kothur Manjunath

Former Mulbagal MLA Kothur Manjunath

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Former Mulbagal MLA Kothur Manjunath and incumbent legislator H Nagesh of the Congress have decided to throw their weight behind BJP candidate Muniswamy in Kolar LS constituency where incumbent MP KH Muniyappa is seeking his reelection. The development comes on the day when JD(S) MLA from Kolar, K Srinivasa Gowda could not take a final call on supporting or opposing Muniyappa as his supporters were divided.

Manjunath and Nagesh took the decision to support BJP at a public meeting at Mulbagal on Monday where thousands of supporters of the former legislator gathered. Manjunath told The New Indian Express that he made up his mind to support Muniswamy because Muniyappa has been trying to “scuttle” his political growth. “Unable to stomach my growth, Muniyappa has been targeting me. He attempted to tarnish my image, forcing me to support Muniswamy,” he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Right at the beginning of the public meet, Manjunath asked his supporters who he should support in the election and “I will abide by your decision”. The supporters said they would stand by him whatever stand he would take.

However, even before Manjunath announced his decision, the outcome was apparent as speaker after speaker at the event lambasted the Congress veteran. In his address, Nagesh too said he would toe Manjunath’s line.

Manjunath said Muniyappa had opposed his candidature as the Congress nominee in 2013 assembly elections, but  he went on win as an independent candidate and rejoined the grand old party. His nomination was rejected in 2018 polls following a high court order because of problems in his caste certificate. Then he backed Nagesh who emerged victorious.

‘Voters not against me’
KH Muniyappa, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Kolar 7 times in a row said some leaders are against him, but “voters are not”. The Congress veteran said, “It is normal during polls that some leaders oppose me. But the voters of eight assembly segments will vote in my favour.”

Srinivasa Gowda undecided

The scene was different at a meeting called by Gowda at his residence in Kolar on Monday. There was confusion as a section of his supporters felt that the MLA should support the coalition candidate. However, Gowda is not inclined to support Muniyappa. He said a final call will be taken after consulting his supporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections Mulbagal MLA Kothur Manjunath H Nagesh Muniswamy Kolar LS constituency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp