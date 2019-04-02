Kids in karnataka named after Shivakumara swami

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The 112th birthday celebration of Sri Shivakumara Swami, who passed away on January 21, continues to be a big draw as devotees gathered in large numbers to observe the day on Monday. This, as it was first time in eighty years when the late Seer’s birthday was celebrated without him.

Evidently, a group of devotees from Bengaluru under the aegis of Dr Shivakumar Swamji Devotees’ Association got their kids named after the Seer on the occasion. Kids who are fifteen days to an year old arrived in the mutt where they were named after Shivakumara Swami. “The parents named their sons as Shivakumara and daughters as Shivani,” informed the president of the association Jayanna, a high court lawyer from Jakkur in Bengaluru.

In the main function held at Gosala Siddeshwara platform, the scion of erstwhile Mysuru dynasty Yaduveer, the Sutturu Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, and religious heads from different mutts participated.