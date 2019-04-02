Home States Karnataka

No free trips to booths in Karnataka, says EC

The Regional Transport Authority is keeping an eye on transport and cab operators helping candidates or parties by ferrying voters for free to polling booths and other places.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Regional Transport Authority is keeping an eye on transport and cab operators helping candidates or parties by ferrying voters for free to polling booths and other places.

This will be considered as violation of the poll code of conduct and action will be initiated accordingly. Transport Commissioner VP Ikkeri said they have constituted a vigilance team to monitor transport services that charge excess ticket fare  as well as check if any free services are offered by political leaders.     

