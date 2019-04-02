Home States Karnataka

No poll tickets for Muslims as they don't trust us, says BJP leader Eshwarappa

"We won't give Muslims tickets because you don't believe in us. Trust us and we will give you tickets and other things," said the senior BJP leader

Published: 02nd April 2019 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Deputy CM KS Eshwarappa

Former Karnataka Deputy CM KS Eshwarappa (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa's recent comment on Muslims during the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections has triggered a controversy. 

Addressing members of the Kuruba and minority communities in Koppal on Monday, the senior BJP leader said the Congress only uses the Muslim community as a vote bank but doesn't give tickets to them. He also added that the BJP isn't giving tickets to Muslims as they don't trust the party.

"We don't give Muslims tickets because you don't believe in us. Trust us and we will give you tickets and other things," KS Eshwarappa said in Kannada. The former minister, who is known for his controversial statements, also belongs to the Kuruba backward caste. 

Responding to the leader's comment, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi wrote on Twitter that a con job only works when the victims don't know they're being conned. 

This is not the first time a Karnataka BJP leader has faced the heat over comments ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier in February, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa triggered a controversy by politicising the IAF air strikes in Balakot. 

"The Indian Armed Forces proved their mettle by destroying the terrorists' hideouts. The impact of this strike will help the BJP win more than 22 seats in the state," he said. The opposition strongly criticised the former Karnataka CM for his remarks. Later, BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi told the media that the statement was his own opinion, not the BJP's.

Karnataka will vote for 28 MPs in the upcoming general elections in two phases on April 18 and 23.

TAGS
KS Eshwarappa Karnataka BJP muslims Lok Sabha elections 2019

