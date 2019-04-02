Home States Karnataka

One in every 61 kids in Karnataka has autism

The disorder, that manifests only after 18 months, is on the rise in the state with rough estimates pegging the ratio at one in every 61 children having autism.

Autism

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For every anxious parent who walks into the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), worried about the behaviour of their six-year-old child or their second child, the news that the child might have autism comes as a shock. The disorder, that manifests only after 18 months, is on the rise in the state with rough estimates pegging the ratio at one in every 61 children having autism.

At NIMHANS, atleast 500 cases of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) are currently being treated. Doctors admit that research in India and documentation with regard to ASD is extremely less hampering efforts at understanding the disorder.

“The numbers are increasing every day. We are not sure if it is an increase in awareness compared to 10 years earlier or an actual increase in the number of cases,” said Dr K John Vijay Sagar, Professor and Head of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, NIMHANS. He pointed out that autism varied across different spectrums and that no two children who show signs of autism would behave similarly.

Talking about how hard it is for children and parents to live a normal life, he said, “The social stigma attached to autism makes it difficult for kids and adults. They eventually become outcasts and make it more challenging for both the kid and parents.”

While the scientists are yet to determine what causes autism, there is increasing evidence that environmental factors affecting the womb could be behind the developmental disorder. “When the mother-to-be is exposed to high levels of air pollution, she is at higher risk of giving birth to a child with autism. There are several other factors but one of the main factors seem to be pollution and lifestyle,”said Dr. Megha Mahajan, Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital,Bannerghatta Road.

As far as treatment goes, doctors say that  Autism has no cure and that early intervention is best. While Autism cannot be diagnosed up for to 18 months,  the ideal time to start its treatment is by the age of one to two years.

“This is the best time as almost 80 per cent of the brain is developed in the first three years. Early intervention can prevent disabilities in infants
as well as toddlers,” Dr John explained.

