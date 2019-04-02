Home States Karnataka

Putting fee, facility details on websites now must for Karnataka schools

Schools have also been asked to submit the details to the officers at the local levels on or before April 15, 2019.

Published: 02nd April 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Schools across the state have been asked to disclose the fee details on their official websites and also to submit the copy of the same to the officers concerned of the department of public instruction. In an official circular issued, the department has asked all schools affiliated across the boards to publish details of the fee collected and the facilities available at the schools in a 6x10 flex which should be visible to all parents on the school premises.

Schools have also been asked to submit the details to the officers at the local levels on or before April 15, 2019.The department has also insisted schools to appoint eligible teachers and pay them as per the Right to Education Act (RTE). According to the RTE act, the pay scale would be around Rs 25,800 per month for primary teachers, and for high school teachers it would be around Rs 33,450. For non-teaching staff of first division clerk, the pay scale should be Rs 27,650, and for second division clerk it is Rs 21,400. For D group employees, the salary should be Rs 17,000.

The department has also warned the managements of initiating action if they violate the RTE norms. However, private school managements have objected to it. A member of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said, “Majority schools are budget schools. They charge annual fee between Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000 per child.  If department insists us to pay that salary, we will be forced to increase the fee.”

