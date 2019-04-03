Former JD(S) MLC fails to get reprieve for 2012 train blocking

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mistake by former MLC and MLA of the Janata Dal (Secular), YSV Datta, committed in 2012, when he travelled in a reserved coach on a general coach ticket, has come back to haunt him. He had delayed the train by 17 minutes by staging an agitation against the ticket examiner.

The special court dismissed a criminal appeal filed by Datta against a conviction order issued in October 2017 by the Principal Civil Judge and JMFC, Chikkamagalur. Upholding the conviction, the special court, however, modified the sentence imposed on him. In 2012, Datta was a member of the state legislative council when he was caught travelling on the Siddaganga Intercity Express on a general ticket, while occupying a berth in a reserved coach. When questioned by TTE, Datta staged an agitation.

The Chikmagalur court had imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 for obstructing the running of the train, and an additional Rs 2,000 for travelling with a general ticket. The second fine was reduced to Rs 500. “The trial court has come to the conclusion that the prosecution is able to prove the guilt of Datta beyond all reasonable doubt. I do not find any factual or legal error being committed by the trial court in finding Datta guilty,” said Judge Ramachandra D Huddar, Special Court.

Case history

On November 11, 2012, the Siddaganga Intercity Express (Train No.12725) reached Kadur Railway Station at about 4.26 pm. Datta, who had already argued with the TTE, took to squatting on the track with 30 supporters to demand an apology. In his argument before the court, Datta said that although 30 persons participated, railway police registered a case only against him, which according to him made him eligible for acquittal.

Online voting opens risk of hacking: ECI

BENGALURU: Karnataka HC on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to permit Indian citizens to cast their votes via e-mail, taking note of the submission of the Election Commission of India (ECI) that internet voting could lead to hacking. However, the court asked the petitioner, Mitty Narasimha Murthy, to submit the representation to the Government of India and ECI. The division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice PS Dinesh Kumar dismissed the petition, as Murthy decided to withdraw it after the ECI and GoI submitted that the rules don’t permit e-mail voting.