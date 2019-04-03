IT Raids were centrally sponsored scheme: HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Coming down heavily on prime minister Narendra Modi, Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that the recent IT raids on contractors in couple of districts in Karnataka were a 'sponsored scheme' of the central government.

"The BJP leaders cannot silence me by conducting raids on political leaders or at my followers," he said.

Speaking to the reporters in Channarayapattana, the CM said that he never opposed IT raids on any institution or a person but asked why the only targets were contractors and supporters of JDS leaders in Hassan and Mandya.

READ MORE | Karnataka IT raids: No raids on MLAs or MPs, clarifies I-T Department

"The IT officials are not aware of contractors in rest of the districts?" he questioned. Kumaraswamy said that the BJP was indulging in the worst kind of politics by targeting opposition leaders.

He also accused the centre of restricting his usage of a helicopter to take political advantage.

"BJP leaders are not letting me visit all parliamentary constituencies in a short time using a helicopter," he added.