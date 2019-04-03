MoS Drinking Water and Sanitation Ramesh Jigajinagi files papers at Vijayapura Lok Sabha constituency

Mahesh M Goudar By

VIJAYAPURA : Union Minister Ramesh Jigajinagi filed his nomination papers for Vijayapura Lok Sabha constituency in the presence of former minister Laxman Savadi and KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday. But what was conspicuous was the absence of a local leader — MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal — from the event.Jigajinagi played down his absence stating that it would not make any difference to the prospect of the party in the constituency.

“There are no differences... From now onwards, I will not answer any questions connected to my relations with Yatnal,” he said, indicating that the rift between the two leaders is not bridged.Yatnal chose to accompany BY Raghavendra, who filed his nomination as the BJP nominee in Shivamogga on the same day.

The Vijayapura city MLA had opposed Jigajinagi’s candidature tooth and nail and even campaigned against the Union minister across the district.Yatnal had said, people should not vote for a “useless Parliamentarian and a fake Dalit leader”. Though he had not named Jigajinagi, it was clear that he was referring to the BJP MLA.

According to sources, Yatnal had personally approached the party leadership and sought campaigning assignments outside Vijayapura constituency. Sources said he will not take part in campaigning for Jigajinagi in Vijayapura. Yatnal could not be reached for his comments.