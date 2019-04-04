Home States Karnataka

Congress-JDS is 20 per cent commission government: BSY on H D Kumaraswamy

The former Karnataka CM alleged that before the completion of five works in Hassan, advanced payment of Rs 1344 crores has been made to contractors keeping in mind the elections.

(L-R) JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy and BJP's BS Yeddyurappa (Photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Former Chief Minister and state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa alleged that before the completion of five works in Hassan, advanced payment of Rs 1344 crores has been made to contractors keeping in mind the elections, and demanded that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy give an answer for this. 

“More scams like this will come out in future. This is not a 10% government, but the government with 20% commission” he added.

Yeddyurappa was speaking to reporters in Davangere on Thursday. “Devegowda will be defeated at Tumkur, however, Sumalatha will win in Mandya. Kumaraswamy is speaking and giving statements with much ego. People will teach him and his family a lesson after Lok Sabha elections” he added.

He said that BJP will get at least 22 seats in Karnataka and 300 seats all over India. And said there is no doubt in Modi becoming Prime minister for the second time.

