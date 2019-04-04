Home States Karnataka

Dry spell worsens man-animal conflict in Karnataka

In the last two decades, with deteriorating rainfall, experts say more water holes and bore wells are being dug up.

Image of an elephant used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Muthiah Murugappan)

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With temperatures rising and water sources drying up across the state, wildlife in protected areas are either migrating to other areas or are entering human settlements, leading to a conflict situation. The situation in Malnad region is so acute that elephant herds and other mammals are entering coffee and areca nut plantations in search of water.

In the last two decades, with deteriorating rainfall, experts say more water holes and bore wells are being dug up.“With decreasing rainfall in Malnad region, the storage and flow of water from tributaries to Tunga river has considerably reduced and Sita river in fact, has totally dried up,” said SH Sahadev, environmental activist.

However, in areas of Dandeli, Bhimgad, Bandipur, MM Hills and Nagarhole, the situation is not so bad. 50-60 per cent of water holes have sufficient water and the situation is manageable till the monsoons, say forest officials.

In the last two weeks, one elephant was found dead in Kalathamad, Kodagu and another elephant killed a person in Mallenahalli and Chikkamagaluru.

The situation in Bannerghatta National Park is such that elephant herds are migrating towards Cauvery Sanctuary. As there has not been much rain, water holes and tanks are being recharged through bore wells.
The Malnad region is also badly hit with many rivers and its tributaries drying up this season. Wildlife conservationist G Veeresh said, “Only 20 per cent of water holes are filled and the rest have dried up. With sprinklers being used in coffee plantations, elephant herds have entered to quench their thirst.”

