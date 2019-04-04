Home States Karnataka

Turncoats in Karnataka turning every possible way this general elections

While 6 Congress leaders including former minister Baburao Chinchanasur shifted sides to BJP, 5 BJP leaders moved to Congress.

Published: 04th April 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Up until a few weeks back, Baburao Chauhan, a BJP leader, would swear that he would never leave the party. All that changed however when he was denied a ticket. With no qualms about his next move, Chauhan smoothly slid over to the other side and rejoined the Congress, his old party which he had left some years ago.

In Karnataka, before you can say ‘Aya Ram’, netas become a ‘Gaya Ram. The speed at which politicians in Karnataka are jumping and leaping from one party to another after the Lok Sabha elections were declared, would leave an average voter stumped and confused about their political affiliations. The situation can be observed at its best, or perhaps its worst, in Gulbarga, where Mallikarjun Kharge is seeking re-election. As many as seven senior leaders, including BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav, are displaying some amazing ‘poll-vaulting’ skills, changing sides like it is second nature to them.

Elsewhere in Hassan, the decision by Congress to hand over the seat to JD(S) rankled Congress leader A Manju so much that he joined the BJP and will now take on former Prime Minister Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal in the JD(S) bastion. His entry into the BJP prompted the exit of district BJP president Yoga Ramesh, who signed up with Congress.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The long list of these party-hoppers, who have switched sides in the past few days, includes -- former ministers Dr AB Malakareddy, Vaijinath Patil, KB Shannappa, Babu Rao Chauhan and BJP leader from Kalaburgi Subhash Rathod.Chauhan joined Congress in Kalaburagi on Wednesday and touched Kharge’s feet and said that he regretted ever leaving the Congress. However, he did not stay quiet about his disappointment at not being given a BJP ticket. His goal is now to ensure BJP candidate’s defeat.

JD(S) leader Kishor Bakode, also the owner of a hotel in the town, joined the Congress. “Voters are not bothered about such developments as they know politicians do it for power,” says political analyst Prof Harish Ramaswamy. “People tend to believe that it is part of our political culture and not take such developments seriously. Unfortunately, there is no structure in political parties to prevent such developments,” he added.

According to political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri, most leaders change parties if they do not get tickets, and parties which do not find good candidates in some constituencies give tickets to such leaders. “It all depends on the leaders, if they have a good base they can win elections irrespective of their party. Leaders like former CMs S Bangarappa, Ramakrishna Hegde or B S Yeddyurappa could win their seats from different parties,” said Shastri.

Senior leaders SM Krishna, former Union minister Srinivasa Prasad, JD(S) state president H Vishwanath, Congress candidate from Mysuru CH Vijayshankar, minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and many senior leaders have changed parties since the last LS polls in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka political turncoat Karnataka political side changes General elections 2019 India elections Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp