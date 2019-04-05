Home States Karnataka

Bigwigs in Karnataka file papers on last day

While senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is seeking re-election from the Gulbarga constituency, Pralhad Joshi from BJP and Vinay Kulkarni from Congress are contesting from Dharwad.

Published: 05th April 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: File / PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, former minister Vinay Kulkarni and senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi were among the prominent leaders who filed their nomination papers on Thursday — the last day of filing nominations for the second phase of the LS polls in the state for 14 constituencies. 

At least 195 candidates have filed 287 nomination papers, which will will be scrutinized on Friday. Monday is the last date for withdrawal of papers.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Kharge is seeking reelection from the Gulbarga constituency, while Joshi and Kulkarni are contesting from Dharwad. Kharge, who has won nine assembly elections, eight times from Gurmitkal and once from Chittapur Assembly segment and two LS polls, is now pitted against Umesh Jadhav of BJP. Jadhav left Congress and resigned from his Assembly membership to contest LS polls against Kharge.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge Vinay Kulkarni Pralhad Joshi Karnataka election nomination filing India elections General elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp