Bigwigs in Karnataka file papers on last day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, former minister Vinay Kulkarni and senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi were among the prominent leaders who filed their nomination papers on Thursday — the last day of filing nominations for the second phase of the LS polls in the state for 14 constituencies.

At least 195 candidates have filed 287 nomination papers, which will will be scrutinized on Friday. Monday is the last date for withdrawal of papers.

Kharge is seeking reelection from the Gulbarga constituency, while Joshi and Kulkarni are contesting from Dharwad. Kharge, who has won nine assembly elections, eight times from Gurmitkal and once from Chittapur Assembly segment and two LS polls, is now pitted against Umesh Jadhav of BJP. Jadhav left Congress and resigned from his Assembly membership to contest LS polls against Kharge.