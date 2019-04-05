Home States Karnataka

Elderly widow in Koppal to vote for anyone who offers her shelter

Life has become miserable for Parvatamma and her disabled daughter Geeta after her husband died a couple of years ago.

An election officer put an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter during the state Assembly elections in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Every time elections are called in Koppal district in Karnataka, Parvattama Sudi goes to vote in the hope of getting a permanent roof over her head. But her hopes have invariably been dashed so far. 

Parvatamma's husband had a small tea stall in the open market ground in Kushtagi where the family managed to live under a thatched roof within the tea stall. However, the Kushtagi Town Municipal Council evicted many such stalls on the ground a couple of years back. Then, in a bolt from the blue, Parvatamma's husband died, leaving Parvatamma and her disabled daughter on the streets.

Though the stalls on the market ground were evicted, the council authorities failed to make alternative arrangements to house the evacuees, said Parvatamma.

Parbatamma Sudi with her disabled daughter Geeta in a rented house in Kushtagi of Koppal district. (Photo | EPS)

She recalled that she exercised her franchise in previous elections in the hope of getting a shelter with the help of political parties. "I pleaded for a shelter with all political leaders, who approached me seeking votes during elections. But, no one has so far bothered to help me," she said.

With a paltry monthly widow pension, she continues to run from pillar to post for shelter. Now, she lives in a rented house near Durgamma Temple in the old market area in Kushtagi. "I have a disabled daughter to take care of but am forced to cough up a monthly rent of Rs 800 for a house," she lamented.

Kushtagi TMC official Prahlad maintained that she could be given shelter as per the norms under one of the housing schemes upon receipt of application. Both the District Congress Committee (DCC) president Shivaraj Tangadagi and BJP district president Virupakshappa Singanal were not available for reaction.

