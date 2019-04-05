Get ready to shell out meaty sum for your Sunday feast in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ugadi brings in hope for a prosperous new year for many people, including the Kannadiga, Telugite, Kodagu and Mangalureans. And the day after Ugadi brings in hope for a good business for meat shops. Several people observe a tradition called ‘Hosa Thodaku’ on the day after the festival, and celebrate with a feast comprising mutton and chicken delicacies. No wonder then that meat-sellers are looking forward to making the most of the occasion on Sunday.

“On the day after Ugadi, we get a lot of customers. Mutton dishes are more popular. We increase the price depending on the quantity we have,” said B Ahmed, a meat shop owner in Subramanyanagar. “Usually, we charge Rs 520 per kg for mutton. This weekend, we will increase the price to Rs 580 or even Rs 600 per kg,” he added, talking about how he is expecting at least 100 customers. “They buy 4-5 kg for the entire family,” Ahmed said.

The festival is bringing some cheer to the shopkeepers, who have been experiencing slow business due to the increasing temperature. “People think there is a connection between the summer heat and the heat produced in the body by eating non-veg food. However, the festival is an exception,” said Sameer, a chicken shop owner in Malleswaram. “We are getting only 20 customers per day now but hope to see at least 50 this Sunday,” he added.

The Poultry Farmers’ Association has also been increasing the price by Rs 2-3 per kg over the last week. “We are expecting a 50 per cent rise in demand of chicken and mutton. The cost of chicken will increase by 20 per cent for this festival,” Manjesh Kumar Jadav, General Secretary of Karnataka Poultry Farmers and Breeders Association, said.

The increase in prices does not, however, seem to blunt the enthusiasm among people. “On Saturday, we will make bevu-bella, obattu and kosambri. On Sunday, we will eat chicken and mutton dishes,” Raghavendra Pujari, a resident of Govindarajnagar, said. According to Jadhav, every day, the city consumes around 4 lakh kg chicken but on this occasion, the consumption goes up to 7 lakh kg. People in rural parts of Karnataka also save money and call it ‘mamsada cheeti’ (a chit fund for buying meat). A few days before the festival, an auction is held and the highest bidder is given the amount for the meat.

People on outskirts of Bengaluru and places like Mandya, Mysuru and Tumkuru don’t buy meat and instead distribute it to each other. “It is mutton which is relished on in this festival. Most of the time, like last year, there is shortage of mutton in many shops. People get ‘gudde mamsa’ (mixed meat) from many famous places like Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Mandya, etc,” said 65-year-old Venkanna, who ensures that

his meat always comes from Kanakapura.