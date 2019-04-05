Home States Karnataka

GS Basavaraju - an old bull raring to go for Karnataka BJP

Though 76 years old, the BJP candidate from Tumkur follows a schedule so rigorous that it could beat fitness trainers.

Published: 05th April 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

GS Basavaraju meeting Adichunchanagiri mutt seer on Thursday

GS Basavaraju meeting Adichunchanagiri mutt seer on Thursday | Express

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: On Tuesday, 76-year-old GS Basavaraju woke up as usual at 3.30am and started a day which would end beyond midnight. Awake long before daybreak, the four-time parliamentarian from Tumakuru started his day with an hour of yoga. 

Those who know Basavaraju say that this is his schedule regardless of whether there is an election or not. Known as a political warrior who has his grit intact, the septuagenarian will take on HD Deve Gowda, another politician known for keeping work hours that would put younger men to shame. 

“For an old bull ploughing the fields, every season is easy. It is just another election and I will reap a rich harvest this time too,” the confident politician told The New Indian Express. As the BJP candidate for the Tumkur seat, Basavaraju prefers to be likened to an old bull, as befits his name, instead of an old horse.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

For those who would want to compare the two, there are many similarities to be found. “In the district, he personally knows and recognises political workers by name,” remarks Hareesh, a Gram Panchayat member from Palasandra. Like Gowda, Basavaraju also loves his ‘mudde’ and ‘soppu’ and relishes it every day. “I eat half a kg of ‘soppu’ (green leaves), during the night. It is my staple food,” he says proudly. 

Basavaraju has been a diabetic for almost 30 years and relies on insulin shots for when his blood sugar levels rise. By dawn, he is raring to start his day and begins with meeting workers and visiting houses of friends and acquaintances. People say that someone who is annoyed with him will be paid a visit as soon as possible. 

On the national stage, the stalwart leader has not had good luck. When Deve Gowda became the Prime Minister in 1996, Basavaraju had already won two Lok Sabha elections. His wins in 1999 and 2009 as a Congress and a BJP nominee did not result in a cabinet post as the parties were unable to muster a majority to rule. “Otherwise, he would have joined the central cabinet,” said KN Puttalingaiah, an analyst.

Thursday was another busy day for Basavaraju, who managed to cover Tumakuru, Gubbi and Madhugiri where he even visited eight families at the ‘handijogi’ colony of people from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. In the middle of his campaign run, he also attended hundreds of phone calls. 

“I take naps in my car during poll season. This is how I manage my sleep,” he says, when asked how he survives with just 2 and a half hours of sleep daily. Awake for almost 20 hours a day, he manages to cram enough into his schedule to ensure he has a solid lead compared to Deve Gowda. 

A leader for all castes

While he is a strong Lingayat leader, Basavaraju has never discriminated against leaders based on caste and has taken under his wing leaders like Veeranna Gowda, a Vokkaliga. He drives home the point that he cannot be bracketed as a leader of a particular caste. 

Brought son into politics

A loyalist of state BJP president BS Yeddyurappa, Basavaraju brought his engineering graduate son G B Jyotiganesh into politics during the 2013 assembly polls from Tumakuru City on a KJP ticket but he won in 2018 on a BJP ticket. Interestingly, an ex-loyalist of DyCM played a  pivotal role in this election as Basavaraju is popular among Congress leaders too. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GS Basavaraju Tumkur BJP candidate Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp