Karnataka CM’s vehicle checked 13 times in 20 days amid elections

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday expressed displeasure over the repeated checking which takes place under the model code of conduct.

Published: 05th April 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

CM HD Kumaraswamy takes out a rally before filing of papers of JD(S) candidate Anand Asnotikar in Karwar on Thursday

CM HD Kumaraswamy takes out a rally before filing of papers of JD(S) candidate Anand Asnotikar in Karwar on Thursday

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday expressed displeasure over repeated checking of his vehicle at check-posts. In the last 20 days after the model code of conduct came into effect, his vehicle was subjected to numerous checking at various places acrosss the state.

On Thursday, his vehicle was checked twice between Gokarna and Karwar while he was heading to Karwar city to attend the nomination filing of JD(S) candidate Anand Asnotikar. When asked about frequent checking, Kumaraswamy said the officials have cited an order from the Election Commission as reason for the same.

“On Thursday, after I left having my breakfast, my vehicle was checked twice. What are they trying to prove?” he asked. “We are in the middle of the model code of conduct and we are seeing regular transfers,” he noted. 

On Wednesday, photos of the CM’s vehicle being checked at a check-post in Hassan district had gone viral. 

He expressed anguish over the IT Department for conducting raids allegedly targeting JD(S) and Congress. “It’s low-level politics by the BJP, which is using IT officials to threaten the JD(S) in this election by conducting raids,” he said.

