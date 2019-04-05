Karnataka's mobile village: In Sulkeri-Mogru, villagers walk 6 kms just to recharge batteries

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BELTHANGADY: Four years ago, Shilpa P, a resident of Belur in Kasargod got married to Venkatappa Malekudi and came to her in-law’s house in a hamlet in Sulkeri-Mogru of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district. For Shilpa, who was used to household appliances like television and mixer-grinder at her maternal house, the shift to Malge Bailu hamlet in Sulkeri-Mogru came as a shock because there is no electricity — neither a TV nor mixie or even a tubelight in her husband’s house.

This village of some 27 families in the forest range in Belthangady has been fighting for decades for basic amenities like electricity, roads and connectivity. “Using the pestle is the worst. I wish there were a grinder like in my mother’s house,” said Shilpa with a cautious smile.

Nestled inside a national park, residents of this tiny Scheduled Tribe hamlet have but two things to ask of their MPs and MLAs — electricity and roads. Solar panels supplied by the Social Welfare department lights up 3-4 bulbs in each house. One water tap for each house has been installed due to the efforts of Pejawar mutt seer Sri Vishwesha Thirtha Swami to help this once Naxal-hit village.

“We get all the news on radio. Information about electrification schemes can be got online, but none of the officials are cooperative,” says Venkatappa Malekudi. He is one of the few who flaunts a mobile phone in the village but has to travel 6 km every time he has to recharge his phone battery.

A narrow, dusty path, dotted with a small 200-metre stretch of cement road leads to the hamlet. The width of the road is just enough for an autorickshaw, the only mode of transport for the majority in the village. “It is an arduous stretch and we are compelled to charge Rs 150 per trip to the hamlet,” said Santosh, an auto driver who ferries the villagers often. The most dangerous part of the 6-km stretch is a tiny bridge that threatens to come crumbling down at any moment. Monsoons, the villagers say, are a bane.

“Nalin Kumar Kateel had visited us in 2014 seeking votes. He categorically said except road and electricity, we could ask him anything. But those are the only things we want,” said Venkatappa Malekudi, who has studied only till Class 8 but has been yearning to get on the online portal for rural electrification. He has been running from pillar to post for the last 15 years to ensure electricity to his village. In his newly-built house, there is space for junction boxes and switchboards, except that there is no electricity.

Malekudiya and other Scheduled Tribe villages elsewhere in the region are mostly nestled in forests but that hasn’t stopped their elected representatives from electrifying them. “Sunil Kumar, MLA of Karkala, has ensured electricity to Malekudiya villages in his constituency. If he can, why can’t our MP do it? I understand there are limitations since this is a forest area, but there is always a way. What is lacking is political will,” said Krishnappa Malekudi.

Residents of the hamlet grow cashew, paddy and arceanut in the land they own jointly as a family. “I will vote for anyone who brings electricity to my village. I don’t want my son to grow up and struggle like me,” Venkatappa added. Despite the real issues that plague this village, some are willing to overlook them for a ‘greater cause’. “Yes, there are troubles, but ever since this government came to power, Belthangady has not seen communal violence. There is peace. We are sure there will be more improvement if this government continues for five more years,” said Krishnappa Malekudi who spends Rs 500 per week just to commute from his hamlet to the nearest town.