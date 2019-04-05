Poll diaries from Karnataka

By Express News Service

Grand old man puts Billavas in a spot

Dakshina Kannada Congress candidate Mithun Rai is under pressure — not so much from the party as from party veteran Janardhan Poojary, who has declared that he will not enter Sri Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara Temple if Congress does not win. It has also put the dominant Billava voters in a tight spot, and also on the fence. Poojary, 82, four-time MP who bit the dust in the last five polls and was dropped by Congress this time, has since behaved in a strange manner. He declared that Narendra Modi would be PM for two more terms, and also blessed BJP candidate Nalin Kumar Kateel. If this was his way of showing displeasure at not being given the ticket, his U-turn threw the Congress off-kilter when he turned up during Rai’s nomination and made the temple statement. Now, when the grand old man of the district makes such statements, not many take him seriously, but this time it’s different as it involves the Kudroli temple. “He has given his blood and sweat for the temple and is attached to it. So is the Billava community, so it’s a more serious issue,” said a community leader.

Chowkidar no more in Dakshina Kannada

In tune with poll season, party workers of Dakshina Kannada have been wearing their hearts on their cars — there is a proliferation of ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ and ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ stickers and posters, with Udupi alone having 50 cars and autos plying with the latter slogan. Curiously, both parties filed complaints with election officials, who took up a rigorous campaign to remove the offensive Chowkidar stickers belonging to both sides of the ideological divide. Officials said these stickers have been causing commotion both in the real and virtual worlds. Instead of civilised powwows, the Chowkidar posters led to debates which had turned the air blue, and jousts and brawls among netizens. BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath took strong objection to stickers like ‘Main Bhi Chowkidaar’ pasted on cars and ‘Mera Ghar Modi Ghar’ stuck on houses being removed, saying that if officials don’t stop this, party workers will go on a more aggressive sticking spree.

Congress flags fly high at Sumalatha rally

Sumalatha Ambareesh’s campaign in Nagamangala was probably the best example of political unity, a rarity today. Despite a call from Congress leaders to support only JD(S) candidate Nikhil, the party unit was out in force, waving Congress flags, complete with the ‘Kai’, giving Darshan a rousing reception as he hit the dirt track. As borders blurred, it was impossible to say which party Sumalatha represented. Darshan played quite the hero, appealing to people to shower love on Sumalatha, and declaring that they would not indulge in ‘tu-tu-main-main’ with the rivals. Traffic came to halt for some time on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway as thousands gathered to watch Darshan as he tasted food served by his fans under a tree. He mixed with the masses at several places in the company of prominent Congress leaders, who thumbed their noses at orders from party headquarters in Bengaluru.

EC babus count up cash deposit

Election officials had a tinkling task on hand when Independent candidate KC Vinay Rajavat came to file his nomination papers. He rode up in a bullock cart, with a bagful of coins amounting to Rs 12,500 -- his deposit in denominations of Re 1 and Rs 2. Vinay said he had come to the election office after offering puja to the deity in Kunchenahalli. In all, 10 officials took about an hour to count up the coins, after which he filed his papers. Vinay, from the Banjara community of Kunchenahalli village, had during the 2018 assembly elections, contested against state BJP president BS Yeddyurappa in Shikaripura. Then, he had flown down from Bengaluru on a chartered helicopter. After losing the elections in 2018, he collected donations from students and friends in the form of Re 1 and Rs 2 coins. He predicted that in this election, corruption would be the main issue, and BJP candidate B Y Raghavendra would lose. Asked about his grand chopper entry in 2018, Vinay questioned, “When my opponent lands in a helicopter to file nominations, why can’t others?’ Valid point.

Rs 1.76 crore seized at Bagepalli toll plaza

CHIKBALLAPUR: Rs 1.76 crore was seized at the guest house of a toll plaza on the outskirts of Bagepalli on Bengaluru-Hyderbabad national highway on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner P Anirudh Sravan said Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes were suspected to be meant for distribution during the polls. Sravan said people working at the toll plaza were questioned, but no arrests were made. Superintendent of Police K Santhosh Babu said as the toll plaza is 3km from Andhra Pradesh border, so it is unclear if the cash was meant for the neighbouring state or Chikballapur.