Home States Karnataka

Private school RTE fee can be used for Karnataka government school upgrade: Advocate General

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar were hearing a PIL petition filed by RTE Students and Parents association against the amendment.

Published: 05th April 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Advocate General Uday Holla on Thursday argued before the Karnataka High Court that the fee paid to private schools for admitting students under RTE quota could be used to provide quality education in government schools, ensuring the students’ best interests even after they are 14 years of age. He was defending the amendment to the Right To Education (RTE) Act to restrain parents from seeking admission under RTE in private schools if there was a government or aided school in their locality. 

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice PS Dinesh Kumar were hearing a PIL petition filed by RTE Students and Parents association against the amendment.Holla’s arguments came as the reimbursement of the cost of children admitted to private schools under the RTE quota would not continue after they were 14 years  old (till standard 8). 

In the statement, the state government said it had been reimbursing the children’s cost of education, when admitted to unaided schools under the RTE quota. The total expenditure incurred by the state till now is over Rs 1,078 crore. “For the academic year 2018-19, the cost of reimbursing students admitted to unaided private schools would approximately be Rs 700 crore. The same is increasing exponentially every year,” indicated the statement. 

“Nearly Rs 1,030 crore is needed to provide infrastructure facilities to 24,981 schools which lack the same. As a result, enrolment in government schools is decreasing,” the government attorney said. 

Th statement also cited the example of Kerala which gave first preference to government schools under the act and said that there was no reimbursement to private schools. The same policy was sought to be implemented in Karnataka so as to strengthen government schools, which are the backbone of the entire education system in the state, it said. 

On the other hand, Advocate Manasi Sharma argued that the state was spending only 12 per cent of its total budget on education and it was not equal to the national average of 16 per cent. Delhi was spending 26 per cent, she said. After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the verdict.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Advocate General Karnatka RTE Karnataka private schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp