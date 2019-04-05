Home States Karnataka

Three years on, athletes from Karnataka still wait for cash awards

Out of 771 sportspersons in the state who have not received their prize money since 2015, 371 belong to Bengaluru.

Published: 05th April 2019 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 11:10 PM

The Department of Youth Services and Sports owes about Rs 4 crore 80 lakh to awardees in the state

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Two years after they were honoured with cash awards by the sports department, hundreds of sportspersons across Karnataka are still waiting to receive them. Out of 771 athletes in the state who have not received their prize money since 2015, 371 belong to Bengaluru. The Department of Youth Services and Sports requires about Rs 4 crore 80 lakh to pay the awardees in the state. Despite the huge number of cash awards still to be given, the department last month went ahead to call for applications for 2018.

“Many sportspersons bank on such monetary support since we are able to participate in international tournaments,” said Mithula UK, a badminton player who received her cash award for 2015 just two weeks ago, and continues to wait for her 2016 prize of Rs 1 lakh. Her annual expenditure for coaching, equipment and physiotherapy goes up to Rs 12 lakh.

There are 60 players in Karnataka Badminton Association who are yet to receive the money, Rajesh Reddy, a member of the association, said. CE is in possession of the entire list of sportspersons from the state waiting for their money. “Some sportspersons are not even aware of this scheme and have not applied online,” he added.

Karthik BS, a fencer received two bronze medals in national and state-level tournaments in 2015 and 2016, respectively. He is, however, yet to receive Rs 75,000. “The money always comes in late. They say there are no funds so we have to wait,” he told CE.

Lack of funds is indeed the reason behind the delay, Sateesh Sajjanar, a Deputy Director in the department, said, adding that they expect to receive Rs 7-8 crore from the state government. “All the money received will be used to pay off the cash awards. This is the only trouble we are facing in the department,” he said. 

Govindaraj K, president of Karnataka Olympic Association, said he is unaware of the number of sportspersons who have not received their cash awards so far. “Until now, nobody has approached me, and if sportspersons are struggling, we will attend to them as soon as the elections are over,” he said.Last year, the department had paid the cash awards to 116 sportspersons, which were due from the year 2013-14.

TAGS
Karnataka athletes neglected Bengaluru athletes neglected Karnataka sports Karnataka athletes cash prize pending

