Home States Karnataka

As flower showers trend in Mandya, farmers rake it in ahead of elections

While Mandya is seeing star presence in support of Sumalatha Ambareesh, farmers make heavy business by selling flowers showered to these stars. 

Published: 06th April 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

People welcome Mandya candidate Sumalatha by showering flowers, in Mandya

People welcome Mandya candidate Sumalatha by showering flowers, in Mandya

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU:  Early summer rain may have eluded Mandya but flower farmers have hit the jackpot, with the poll season bringing showers of another kind. Party workers are buying up sackfuls of flowers, and so are fans, adding colour and fragrance to the star-studded electioneering in this district.

As leading actors Yash and Darshan hold roadshows in towns and villages in support of independent candidate Sumalatha, their fans go to terraces of buildings and rain down flowers on the stars and those who follow them. Often cranes and earthmovers are deployed to greet the actors with garlands made of flowers and apples, as seen in Nagamanagala and Srirangapatna.

The flower frenzy has caught up in the constituency, with fan clubs competing with each other to express their love for the actors in the form of flowers, apart from unique slogans and bursting of firecrackers.
The trend appears contagious. As if to outdo the artistes’ fans, JD(S) supporters too want to say it with flowers for party candidate and film star Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Such scenes are common in Pandavapura, KR Pet and Maddur, considered strongholds of the Deve Gowda-led party. Nikhil is also greeted with garlands of roses and apples.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

And finally, it’s the farmers who are laughing all the way to the bank. Fans and supporters buy flowers in bulk, paying the growers handsome sums. Some fan clubs buy flowers worth more than Rs 10,000, and care little for the cost. Lokesh, a JD(S) worker of Malavalli, said they placed orders for rose-and-apple garlands from Kanakapura and Bengaluru, while they bought marigold directly from farmers.

Venaktesh Shetty of KR Pet said he had grown marigold and chryranthemum on 15 guntas of land. He said many purchased marigold in bulk, paying Rs 25 a kg. He said he sold two metres of chrysanthemum garlands for Rs 80.With demand, prices have gone up. Yellow marigold which sold for Rs 30 a week ago, now costs Rs 60 , said Narendra Kumar, a flower merchant at Devaraja Market in Mysuru. He said Ugadi festival is another reason for the high demand for flowers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mandya Sumalatha Yash Darshan Mandya star poer Mandya flower shower India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp