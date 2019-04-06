Had hint of India, Pakistan conflict 2 years ago: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy stoked a controversy on Friday when he claimed that two years ago, he had been tipped off about a possible Pulwama-like situation that led to a serious standoff between India and Pakistan. Addressing JDS workers at a meeting in Koppa, the CM made this startling remark quoting a retired army official.

Claiming that he was told the ruling dispensation would take recourse to a national security situation ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kumaraswamy said, “The army officer had told me that PM Narendra Modi will seek reelection in the name of border tensions with Pakistan and after a near war-like situation. It has exactly come true. If Modi is seeking votes in the name of securing the safety of the country, I am appealing you to not believe Modi’s words and not to be carried away by his words.”

Citing his father’s example, Kumaraswamy said, “A Prime Minister from Kannada Nadu, HD Deve Gowda, ruled the country for 10 months. But no bomb blasts or terror attacks on innocent people took place then.

There were no incidents of gunning down of soldiers. But Modi is playing with the lives of soldiers for his survival. Do you want a Prime Minister who misleads the people of the country? He indulges in politics of religion rather than development of the country. In our family, we are staunch followers of Sringeri Mutt. We are far ahead of BJP in protecting religion. We do not take birth on this earth seeking to be born a particular religion,” Kumaraswamy remarked. He also described Modi as a selfish and stone-hearted politician.