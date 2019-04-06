JD(S) ministers peeved as workers raise pro-PM slogans

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Pro-Modi slogans were raised during the maiden meeting of regional party workers called by Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda here on Friday.Gowda had convened a meeting of the party workers to take them into confidence over extending their support to Congress candidate C H Vijayashankar in Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat.

Gowda and Sa Ra Mahesh, sitting MLC and former deputy chairman of State legislative council Marithibe Gowda were left in an embarrassing situation for sometime, till Gowda took the initiative to soothe the frayed nerves.

The trouble started when Marithibbe Gowda referred to the inevitable situation they are in to work for the grand old party, against whom the regional party workers fought tooth and nail during the assembly elections held just 10 months ago.It was at this juncture that some of the workers in the party raised pro-Modi slogans, creating chaos and confusion for sometime and also reiterated that ‘We will support BJP and will not work for Congress’.