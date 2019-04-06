Once popular faces in North Karnataka, now ignored by own parties

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The politically influential families of Kattis and Jarkiholis, with their massive clout in North Karnataka for the last two decades, appear to be grappling for a foothold in their own territories today. Parties which virtually rode these families to win major elections in this region, are now jettisoning them, just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Kattis of Hukkeri had a strong grip on North Karnataka politics, ever since the late Vishwanath Katti entered the Assembly in 1985. His son Umesh Katti won his record eighth Assembly election last year, and Ramesh Katti won the Lok Sabha election in 2009. Now, the family has been dumped by the BJP. Despite massive lobbying by the Kattis, the BJP decided to field Annasaheb Jolle from Chikkodi in the Lok Sabha polls, denying the ticket to Ramesh Katti.

A demand made by Umesh Katti for a separate North Karnataka state had created political turmoil in the state in recent years. His demand evoked mixed response from across the state, with many top politicians and leaders rallying behind him. To reap the benefits of the Kattis’ political clout, BJP had roped in both the brothers (Umesh and Ramesh) into the party in 2008. Since then, the BJP has been able to win more than half the 18 Assembly segments in Belagavi, besides increasing its tally in North Karnataka, riding on their popularity.

Despite their stranglehold on several sugar factories, cooperative institutions, local bodies and educational institutions in the Belagavi region, BJP scrapped the family mercilessly by denying them a party ticket in this Lok Sabha election, said sources.According to sources, the Katti brothers will be joining the Congress or JD(S) shortly, in an attempt to regain lost ground. Adding credence to it was senior JD(S) leader Konareddy, who in Hubballi on Friday, said Umesh Katti was all set to join the JD(S) within the next few days.

Jarkiholis too fading away

Similar is the case with the Jarkiholis. Besides helping the Congress lay a strong foundation in North Karnataka, the Jarkiholi brothers also helped the BJP in recent years to emerge as a force to reckon with in the region. Their role in Operation Lotus was instrumental in the formation of the Yeddyurappa-led BJP government in the state.

Once the closest confidant of Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Satish Jarkiholi not only played a key role in getting the former elected as MLA from Badami recently, but also helped the party shine in the past few Assembly polls. With MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi in BJP and MLAs Satish and Ramesh in the Congress, both parties relied on them for votes in the general elections as well.

Of late, the Jarkiholi brothers have lost the strong bond they had with the Congress top leadership and high command due to their fading popularity. In spite of their huge clout in the region, the Congress stopped giving them prominence in the past few years. Satish was axed from the Siddaramaiah cabinet while Ramesh is now totally neglected by the party after he was dropped from the cabinet recently.

Their demand for a ticket to one of the brothers in either Belagavi or Chikkodi LS seat in this election was ignored by the Congress. Efforts being made by the Jarkiholis to launch their youngest brother, Lakhan, into active politics is being blocked by the party for the last few years. The way popular faces like Satish Jarkiholi, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Umesh Katti won the recent assembly election by a few thousand votes is ample evidence to show they are not far from meeting their political waterloo.

‘BJP went by RSS choice’

Ramesh Katti blames the BJP leadership for going by RSS diktat to finalise BJP candidate in Chikkodi. “I got 97% points in all BJP surveys done to select party’s Chikkodi candidate while Jolle got 3% points.” Sources close to Katti family say the duo will switch to either Congress or JD(S) sooner than later in an attempt to regain their lost popularity.

Rift between Jarkiholi bros to be blamed?

A close aide of Jarkiholi brothers admits to the weakening political clout of the brothers, attributing it to the prevailing rift between them. Their efforts to ensure that one of them is fielded from Belagavi or Chikkodi LS seat also did not materialise, and that the Congress did not even consider Ramesh as a probable candidate even as several partymen recommended his candidature.